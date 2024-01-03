Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, the latest high-profile endorsement for Trump leading up to the January 15 Iowa caucus.

“When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous,” Cotton told Fox News Digital. “With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can’t afford groceries, our border is wide open to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere.”

“I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies.”

He added, “It’s time to get our country back on track.”

Cotton, a national security and immigration hawk, flirted with a presidential run himself before deciding against it as it became clear Trump would run again. The Arkansan worked closely with the Trump White House on border security and immigration policies and likely would be a candidate for a role in a future Trump administration.

Earlier Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) endorsed Trump, calling him “our party’s clear frontrunner.” With Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) endorsement the day before, the top five House Republicans have now endorsed the president.

Trump’s endorsement from members of the House number around a hundred.

Yet in the Senate, the story is different. Cotton joins around twenty Senate Republicans in endorsing Trump, although no senior members of Senate leadership have done so.

