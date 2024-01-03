House GOP Leadership Unified Behind Donald Trump with Tom Emmer’s Endorsement

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday morning, the final member of the Republican House leadership team to endorse the president.

“Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try to keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them,” his statement on X reads.

“It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.”

Emmer’s endorsement comes a day after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), who said in a statement only one individual has the “proven track record of being able to save our country and get us back on track: Donald Trump.”

With Emmer and Scalise on board, Trump has the backing of the top five members of House GOP leadership.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) “wholeheartedly” endorsed Trump days after receiving his gavel during a November appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed Trump in November 2022, before he had formally entered the race. She explained her endorsement to Breitbart News that month, saying “Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and it’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party.”

Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (R-AL) endorsed Trump in advance of the President’s August 2023 rally in Alabama.

Notably, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed Trump in December. McCarthy resigned from Congress on the final day of 2023.

The Iowa caucus takes places January 15. Former President Trump holds a commanding lead in polling.

