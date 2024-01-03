WATCH: ‘Pro-Palestinian’ Protesters Wave Flag Celebrating Hamas Spokesman — in Chicago

Pro-Palestinian protesters who marched in downtown Chicago over New Year’s weekend waved a Palestinian flag emblazoned with the image of Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the Hamas terrorist group’s military wing.

Local Fox affiliate WFLD-32 covered the protest:

Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon to take part in a pro-Palestine protest in downtown Chicago, calling for justice and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Chants of “What do we want?” “Justice!” and “When do we want it?” “Now” echoed down Michigan Avenue as the protesters waved Palestine flags in the air. … The group also shut down I-90 and I-94 temporarily on Sunday as protesters continued to make their voices heard.

Among those calling for a “ceasefire,” there were those who evidently supported war on the side of Hamas:

#Watch: Shocking scene in Chicago as individuals with a Palestinian flag featuring Abu Obaida’s image gather in front of the Starbucks on Michigan Ave. Abu Obaida serves as the spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Qhamas. pic.twitter.com/lYzjU0s6fZ — Alex Kennedy (@therealmindman) January 3, 2024

Abu Obaida (or Obayda, or Obeida) has become a popular figure in the Arab and Muslim world due to his frequent appearances on Al Jazeera and other anti-Israel networks.

A pro-Palestinian admirer noted that he is celebrated for being “the masked man who brings news of victory,” adding: “Abo Obayda being an anonymous masked man means he is not celebrated for who he is, as much as he is celebrated for what he symbolizes. His uncanny presence, and intimidating speeches, play a pivotal role in any good spokesperson in any war preserving the spirits of the masses, and offering hope.

Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 and murdered 1,200 people while wounding thousands more and kidnapping about 240.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.