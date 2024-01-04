Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick reacted to the unsealing of U.S. court documents regarding individuals linked to the late convicted pedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, recalling what the former president allegedly said after allegedly raping her.

“After Bill Clinton viciously raped me, he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m sterile due to mumps when I was a boy,'” Broaddrick claimed.

“Then he told me, ‘You’d better put some ice on that,’ pointing to my swollen and bleeding lip.’ There are good men…….and then there’s Bill Clinton,” she added:

Her remarks follow the unsealing of court documents detailing witness statements about people linked to the convicted sex offender. Clinton’s name is mentioned dozens of times.

The documents include the 2016 testimony of Johanna Sjoberg, whom Epstein recruited to work as a massage therapist. She reportedly told her lawyers that Epstein relayed to her that “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” but a spokesperson for Clinton has reportedly denied any wrongdoing from Clinton, asserting that he did not know about Epstein’s “terrible crimes.”

It is well-documented that Clinton rode on Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.” Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s right-hand woman, denied hosting Clinton on the island and added that she was unsure of how many times Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane.

Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her in 1978, has long called for justice in her case and has called out Democrats for their hypocrisy, ignoring her claims while propping up accusers of Republicans, such as Christine Blasey Ford and her allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

Again, I request the FBI investigate my credible rape allegations against Bill Clinton, in the hope that his “perks”, as a Former Pres, can be stripped. It totals millions each year from mine and your tax dollar to support a rapist. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 29, 2018

“Back in 1999, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein, and Sen. [Dick] Durbin refused to read my investigation and record with the independent counsel–completely refused–even [though] they were asked by the committee, and the committee said, ‘This woman has credible evidence,’” Broaddrick told Breitbart News in September 2018.

In 2016, then-President Donald Trump featured three women on a panel who accused Clinton of inappropriate behavior — from sexual assault to harassment — in the past. That included Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Wiley.

EXCLUSIVE — Video Interview: Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Relives Brutal Rapes:https://t.co/9j7f8VK9Md — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016

Watch Breitbart News’s exclusive 2016 interview with Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick below: