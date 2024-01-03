Victim Claims Epstein Told Her Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s claimed that the convicted pedophile told her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young.”

Released on Wednesday night, the document from May 2016 quotes Johanna Sjoberg when she testified about being recruited by Epstein to work as a massage therapist.

“Sjoberg told the lawyers in 2016 that Epstein told her ‘Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,'” noted the Daily Mail.

Clinton’s name has been mentioned as many as 50 times in the newly released documents. In response, a spokesperson for the former president told CNN that he knew nothing of Epstein’s “terrible crimes” when they met, asserting that it has “been nearly 20 years since Clinton last had contact with Epstein.”

The documents released Wednesday did, however, say that Epstein’s confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, denied ever hosting Bill Clinton on Epstein’s island in the Caribbean. She did say that the former president flew on Epstein’s infamous private plane, a.k.a. the “Lolita Express.”

“The allegation that Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s island is 100 percent false,’ Maxwell said in the 2016 deposition. “I’m sure he had a meal on Jeffrey’s plane.”

Maxwell said she did not know how many times the former president flew on Epstein’s plane. She also had been questioned about her and Epstein’s relationship with Doug Band, the lawyer who helped Clinton in his post-presidency. Per Daily Mail:

Band was also with Clinton during some of his encounters with Epstein and was on the infamous 2002 trip to Africa about the pedophile’s private jet where the passengers included Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. Photos from the trip show Clinton getting a massage from Chauntae Davies, an Epstein victim who worked as a flight attendant on the jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’. Afterwards Clinton called Epstein a ‘highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first-century science’.

Maxwell refused to say if she had a “romantic” relationship with Band but did admit to knowing him.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.