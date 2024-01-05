Exclusive — Jacob Chansley on Gay Porn Filmers in Senate Hearing Room: ‘Were They Trespassing?’

Jacob Chansley, known as the “Q Anon Shaman,” noted that the government “made an example” out of people for trespassing in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but did not react the same way when a Democrat staffer filmed an amateur gay porn video in a Senate hearing room.

“They made an example out of everybody in so many other instances, but they’re gonna just let that slide? What’s up with that?” Chansley told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference in December in Phoenix, Arizona.

After being asked if he thought the Democrat staffer in question should go to jail for what he did, Chansley replied, “How did they get in the building? Were they trespassing?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chansley told Breitbart News that he was treated “relatively well” in prison following January 6, quipping, “It’s not like federal prison is full of people that love the federal government.”

“It’s not like the guards, the COs [corrections officers] voted for [President Joe] Biden — and it’s not like federal prison is full of people that love the federal government,” Chansley said.

“So there was a lot of intrigue and curiosity from both the corrections officers and from the inmates,” he added. “I was treated relatively well in that regard.”

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.