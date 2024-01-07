Trump Tells Biden to Fire Lloyd Austin for ‘Improper Professional Conduct’

Former President Donald Trump publicly called on President Joe Biden to fire Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the delayed announcement about his hospitalization.

The former president issued his decree from his Truth Social account on Sunday.

“Failed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty, He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be,” said Trump. “He has performed poorly, and should have been dismissed long ago, along with ‘General’ Mark Milley, for many reasons, but in particular the catastrophic surrender in Afghanistan, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our Country!”

As Breitbart News reported, Lloyd Austin hid his hospitalization for several days, setting off a firestorm in Washington:

Washington remained in collective shock on Sunday, as more information trickled out about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit for days and failing to disclose it to the president, the national security adviser, members of Congress, and the public. The disclosure raised serious questions not just for Austin and his judgment, but also for President Joe Biden and how he could have been unaware that his defense secretary was partially incapacitated for several days — especially as military confrontation between U.S. troops and Iran-backed proxy groups is heating up in the Middle East, threatening a bigger crisis. The U.S. had just last Thursday warned Houthis to stop targeting U.S. military and commercial ships in the Red Sea, and on that same day, the U.S. military conducted a drone strike that killed an Iran-backed militia leader in Iraq — raising questions now as to who ordered that strike.

The Pentagon has also caused more confusion by not explicitly saying as to why the secretary of defense was admitted to the hospital out of a desire for “privacy.” Austin issued a statement on Saturday admitting that he could have done a “better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.”

“I commit to doing better,” he said. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

