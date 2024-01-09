Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) on Tuesday demanded President Joe Biden provide transparency about the White House’s alleged meetings with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s top prosecutor before Willis indicted former President Donald Trump in August, according to a letter exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The demand represents the first congressional inquiry into the alleged meetings. Many Republicans suspect Willis and the White House coordinated the Trump indictment.

Gooden’s letter is in response to a Monday court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and codefendant of Trump in the Georgia election case, who alleged four explosive facts about Willis’s conduct while prosecuting Trump:

Nathan Wade, Willis’s lead prosecutor in the Trump case, had an “improper” relationship with Willis. Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments. Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and had little to no prosecutorial experience. Wade met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting Trump in August, raising questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

“It has come to light that Mr. Wade, while working on the investigation into President Trump’s alleged election interference, billed Fulton County for two separate meetings with White House Counsel in May and November of 2022,” Gooden wrote. “This information, revealed in a recent court filing, suggests a concerning level of coordination between the White House and those leading politically sensitive investigations.”

Gooden called the implications of the meetings “profound” and suggested the White House could have “inappropriately” committed election interference.

“This is especially concerning given the alleged personal relationship between Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade and the financial benefits they reportedly received during the course of the investigation,” Gooden said. “The involvement of the White House in a case of this magnitude undermines that confidence and suggests a misuse of power for political ends.”

“We must maintain a clear separation between political processes and legal proceedings,” he added.

Gooden requested Biden divulge whether he, White House Staff, attorneys representing members of Biden’s family, or advisers met with any of the following individuals, virtually or in person, who were involved in investigating Trump.

He also requested any visitor logs at Biden’s Delaware property and all communications or documents between the Secret Service and his administration regarding a decision to maintain visitor logs at Biden’s Delaware property:

1.9.24 – Letter to President Biden on Visitor Logs by Breitbart News on Scribd

Willis indicted Trump in August on 13 charges. In total, Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted. Trump says the indictment is election interference.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.