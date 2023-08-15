All the Trump Indictments in One Place

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted four times — once in a county court in Manhattan, New York; once in federal court in Miami, Florida; once in federal court in Washington, D.C.; and once in a county court in Fulton County, Georgia.

Together, these indictments account for 91 counts thus far: 34 counts in New York, with a total maximum penalty of 136 years; 40 counts in Miami, up to 450 years; four counts in D.C., up to 55 years, or death; and 13 counts in Georiga, facing up to 76.5 years.

Here is the basic information about each indictment.

I. New York – “Stormy Daniels” (state)

Indictment: April 4, 2023

Charges: 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in violation of New York state Penal Law §175.10.

Penalty: A maximum of four years in state prison on each of the 34 counts; 136 years total, if enforced consecutively.

Trial date: March 25, 2024 – after at least 30 states will already have held their Republican primary elections or caucuses.

II. Miami – “Documents” (federal)

Indictment: June 8, 2023

Superseding indictment: July 27, 2023

Charges: 37 counts against Trump in the original indictment, plus three additional counts against Trump in the superseding one. Trump was charged alongside Waltine Nauta in the original indictment, and with Carlos de Oliveira in the superseding one.

The original charges were:

Trump faced counts 1 through 37; Nauta faced counts 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, and 38.

The superseding indictment added:

Trump faced additional counts in 32, 40, and 41; Nauta faced additional counts in 40 and 41; De Oliveira faced counts in 40, 41, and 42.

Penalty: Trump faces a maximum of 450 years in federal prison if convicted on all 40 charges in the superseding indictment.

Trial date: May 20, 2024 – after all but seven Republican primaries; eight weeks before the Republican National Convention.

III. Washington, D.C. – “January 6” (federal)

Indictment: August 1, 2023

Charges: The four counts against Trump include:

Penalty: A maximum of 55 years in federal prison, or possibly the death penalty under Count 4, due to a death in the Capitol riot.

Trial date: Prosecutors have proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 trial date, which would be less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

IV. Fulton County, Georgia (state)

Indictment: August 14, 2023

Charges: Trump faces 13 counts, and was charged with 18 other lawyers, aides, and supporters, facing 41 counts collectively.

The 13 counts against Trump are:

Penalty: A maximum of 76.5 years in state prison, if convicted on each of the charges, and if enforced consecutively.

Trial date: Unknown (as of Aug. 15, 2023).

