Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ top county prosecutor met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting former President Donald Trump in August, a motion filed Monday in Fulton County says.

The explosive filing raises questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting President Biden’s 2024 political opponent. Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted of 13 charges.

In exhibit F of the motion, filed by Mike Roman, a political operative and a codefendant with Trump in the Georgia election case, Roman argues that Nathan Wade, Fani Willis’s lead prosecutor, met with Biden’s White House counsel on May 23 and November 18, 2022, before indicting Trump.

Wade charged Fulton County taxpayers $2,000 for each meeting, billing $250 an hour for eight hours, the filing says:

Roman’s filing also states Willis maintained an “improper” relationship with Wade. The filing argues Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments, Breitbart News reported.

In addition, the filing says Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and has little to no prosecutorial experience.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday:

The motion, filed [Monday] on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, seeks to have the charges against Roman dismissed and for Willis, Wade and the entire DA’s office to be disqualified from further prosecution of the case. … The filing also offers no concrete proof of the romantic ties between Willis and Wade, except to say “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.” It alleges that Willis and Wade have been involved in a romantic relationship that began before Wade was appointed special prosecutor. It says they traveled together to Napa Valley and Florida, and they cruised the Caribbean using tickets Wade purchased from Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines — although the filing did not include documentation of those purchases.

Neither Willis nor Wade disputes the allegations.

