Nolte: 66% of Frightened, Fascist Democrats Want Trump Removed from Ballot

Another sign of the growing fascism in the Democrat party is the news that 66 percent of Democrats want former president Trump’s name removed from state ballots.

Rasmussen Reports asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of state officials removing Trump’s name from the ballot.” Two-thirds of Democrats, a full 66 percent, said they approve, with 50 percent saying they “strongly approve.”

On the Republican side, only 20 percent agree with removing Trump, along with 41 percent of undecideds.

Overall, 44 percent of all voters polled want Trump removed from state ballots, while a majority of 53 percent disagree.

When asked about removing His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s name from state ballots, only 21 percent of Democrats are on board with that, as are 44 percent of Republicans. Forty-nine percent of Republicans disagree. Only 23 percent of unaffiliated voters want Biden removed, while 69 percent say no.

When asked about the likelihood of banning presidential candidates from state ballots and starting a civil war, 44 percent of Democrats said it was likely, as did 51 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of unaffiliated.

You know, in the past, when I criticized the left, I used to try to make an exception for rank-and-file Democrats — you know, the everyday folks. But when I see 66 percent of Democrats — 66 percent! — in favor of removing a former president from the ballot, a man who has not been convicted of anything, that changes everything.

And I doubt that 66 percent number would budge much if Trump were acquitted or the charges dropped. These un-American goons would still want to see the competition liquidated. So let’s face it: Democrats have twisted a huge majority of their voters into fascists willing to disenfranchise tens of millions of us by removing Our Guy from the ballot.

Oh, and they want to disarm us, as well.

Hmmm….? Wonder if there is a connection there?

The Democrat party is nothing like it was pre-Barry Obama. The corporate media, Big Tech, Hollywood, and the organized left have spread the mental illness of hate, supremacy, and bigotry to the rank-and-file. Not all of them, but enough that here we sit with 66 percent ready to turn America into a banana republic.

No, I’m not ignoring the 44 percent of Republicans who would like to see Biden removed from the ballot. But let’s remember who started it. And I’ll further bet that if Democrats came together and said this ballot removal stuff needs to end, most of these Republicans would agree.

This is the sick and twisted mentality we are up against, so you can proudly count me among the Republicans who want to see Biden removed from the ballot. Or, we could all be Jonah Goldberg and lose our country to fascists while holding firm to our principles.

