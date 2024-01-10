Nolte: Republicans Lead by 9 in Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans top Democrats by nine points when voters are asked whom they prefer to control Congress.

“If the elections for Congress were held today, 49% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 40% would vote for the Democrat,” according to the latest polling from Rasmussen Reports. “Just five percent (5%) would vote for some other candidate, but another nine percent (7%) are not sure.”

Rasmussen adds that in “the final poll before Election Day 2022, Republicans held a five-point lead and scored a net gain of nine seats to capture a 222-213 House majority.”

Only eight percent of Republicans want Democrats to gain control of Congress, while 18 percent of Democrats would like to see the GOP in control.

Here’s the stunner…

Among black voters, an incredible 40 percent want to see Republicans control Congress, while only a plurality of 47 percent choose Democrats. That number should be 80/20 in favor of Democrats. So what we have here is yet another poll showing Democrats losing black voters, and it’s about damn time. Black Americans have been blindly supporting Democrats for more than a half-century with nothing to show for it other than lousy schools, corroding cities, no jobs, the destruction of the family, poverty, and violent crime. Poor white Americans face the same, but Democrat policies have disproportionately ravaged the black community. Hopefully, we’re at a point where black voters have decided enough is enough.

Good heavens, even America’s young and dumb voters, those aged 18-39, only give Democrats a five-point edge, 45 to 40 percent. That should be closer to 70/30.

Although this history is not perfect, this poll, which is widely known as the generic congressional ballot, has been a bellwether of how the overall election year will turn out, including presidential elections.

In 2020, on the congressional ballot, Democrats were polling ahead of the GOP by an average of 6.8 points. Democrats had a very good 2020. In 2022, Republicans polled ahead by 2.5 points. Republicans had an okay 2022, nothing like the red wave dummies like me were predicting.

Also of note is the fact this Rasmussen poll showing Republicans up 9 is an outlier. In the RealClearPolitics average poll of polls, the GOP is up by only a half-point: 44.8 to 44.3 percent.

When you look at how former President Trump is currently polling against His Fraudulency Joe Biden, the average of the generic congressional ballot — the half-point lead — looks correct. In the RealClearPolitics average poll of national polls, Trump leads Biden by 1.2 points. This is mighty impressive when you remember that Trump never once led Biden in this poll throughout all of 2020. In fact, he never came closer to Biden than four points.

As of right now, the GOP, including Trump, is in a great spot. We have a long, long way to go, but as of today, I’d much rather be us than them.

Hell, even when they’re winning, I’d rather be us than them. They suck.

