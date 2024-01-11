WATCH — Pramila Jayapal: Trump ‘Incited an Erection’

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) accused former President Donald Trump on Wednesday of “inciting an erection,” before correcting herself during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on contempt citations for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Jayapal laughed and corrected herself to say “insurrection.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a similar gaffe in 2021, as Breitbart News reported:

Newly-installed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) rose to the Senate floor Friday morning to declare that Senators would have to decide whether “Donald John Trump incited the erection.” He later corrected himself, accusing Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” … The Freudian slip, perhaps betraying the excitement among the Democratic caucus, came after Schumer announced that the Senate expected to receive the official article of impeachment from the House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 25.

Jayapal tried to cast Trump’s conduct as more outrageous than that of Hunter Biden, who not only refused to obey a congressional subpoena, but also showed up uninvited in the public gallery of the House Oversight Committee, only to walk out in protest.

It is not clear whether she was also thinking of Hunter Biden’s explicit photographs, some of which had been displayed in Congress by Republican members describing the contents of his infamous, abandoned laptop computer.

Democrats face increasing pressure to support a contempt citation, given that Hunter Biden’s conduct appears far more egregious than that of Republicans who had been cited for contempt for refusing to obey subpoenas from the one-sided January 6 Committee, which many believe lacked subpoena authority.

