All six crew members survived a U.S. Navy helicopter crash into the San Diego Bay during an exercise on Thursday night.

During a training exercise, an MH-60R Seahawk crashed into the bay waters shortly after 6:30 p.m., a statement from the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet said.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location,” the statement said. Crew members were taken ashore for medical evaluations, it added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Navy.

The helicopter crashed in Coronado, home to a naval base. The local Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded.

The aircraft was from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41, according to the Associated Press.

According to its website, HMS-41 is based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego and is the Navy’s West Coast Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS), training the Navy’s aviators and crew to fly and operate the MH-60R. The squadron consists of maintainers, instructors, and administrative and support personnel.

The squadron’s website noted that it completed over 230,000 flight hours without a Class A Mishap in its 37-year history.

