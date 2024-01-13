Democrats Offer to Help Mike Johnson Keep Speakership — at a Price

Democrats say that they would help Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) stay as the leader of the House — if he agreed to some concessions.

House Democrats said that they could help Johnson keep his speakership, as long as he would agree to a power-sharing agreement with House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“Just like I told McCarthy: Talk to Hakeem, and there are some of us that can support you,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said, noting that some Democrats were willing to save then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) speakership if he were to agree to allow Democrats to have more input in the legislative process.

He added, “I’ll say the same thing [to Johnson].”

The Democrats’ offer follows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) stating that she will offer a motion to vacate, that is, a motion to oust Johnson, if he does not meet conservatives’ demands for a potential spending bill. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has floated using the motion to vacate as well.

Although there are currently not enough Republicans to oust Johnson, some Democrats are offering to save his speakership in case there is a Republican revolt.

“He would have to be more willing than Kevin McCarthy was to sit down with Hakeem Jeffries and have a conversation about what it would take for us to be helpful. Kevin said to pound sand,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) said. “He didn’t want the help.”

Kildee said, “We wouldn’t be offering it as an act of charity. We would say, ‘Look, if you need Democrats to govern, then you’re going to have to take Democratic input.’”

Despite the increasing Democrat threats, Johnson said he is “not concerned” about a potential coup from conservatives.

“Look, leadership is tough. You take a lot of criticism. But remember: I am a hard-line conservative. That’s what they used to call me,” Johnson said this week.

