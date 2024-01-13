Donald Trump made history Saturday as he prepares to romp in Monday’s long-awaited Iowa Caucus.

The final Iowa Caucus poll by the Des Moines Register shows Donald Trump at 48 percent, a whopping 28 percent higher that the nearest challenger.

IOWA: Trump's lead (+28) is the Biggest Recorded lead in any final pre-GOP caucus the history of the Des Moines Register poll.

His lead represents the most lopsided advantage in the final pre-caucus poll in the history of the Register‘s iconic projection.

The poll suggests Trump will make further history Monday. The current record for the biggest margin of victory by a Republican in the caucuses is Bob Dole’s 12-point win over Pat Robertson in 1988.

“Our grassroots supporters have put us in position to win, and now we have to show up to Caucus for President Trump on Monday and get the job done,” Trump said in a statement. “We have to show up.”

Nikki Haley has a slight lead over Ron DeSantis, at 20 and 16 percent, respectively. The two have continued to battle for second place, although neither has half of Trump’s support in the respected Register poll.

A powerful storm that dumped snow all over the state has changed many campaigns’ agendas in the final weekend, forcing some events to take place virtually.

But the snow didn’t dampen everyone’s mood. One man was kicked out of a Ron DeSantis event in Iowa after handing him a participation trophy and deeming the presidential hopeful “our little snowflake.”

The Iowa Caucus takes place Monday, followed eight days later by the New Hampshire primary.

