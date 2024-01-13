A man was kicked out of a Ron DeSantis event in Iowa after handing him a participation trophy and deeming the presidential hopeful “our little snowflake.”

He approached Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis during an event in Atlantic, Iowa, holding a trophy in his hand.

“Real quick before we get started, thank you Governor DeSantis. I want to present to you this participation trophy,” the man said in front of the crowd, prompting a laugh from some, including Casey DeSantis, who presumably did not understand where the man was going with his diatribe.

However, she became more visibly uncomfortable as the man continued, asserting that DeSantis is “probably not gonna win the election” and telling him, “We’re proud of you for trying.”

“I don’t do participation trophies,” DeSantis said as Casey angled herself in front of her husband, urging someone else to speak.

“He’s special. He’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake,” the man calmly stated, prompting two men to escort him out of the area.

WATCH:

The interaction occurred just days ahead of Monday’s caucus in the Hawkeye State, where DeSantis is trailing former President Donald Trump by an average of 37.5 percentage points.

As Breitbart News reported, DeSantis has predicted victory in the Hawkeye State several times throughout his campaign, despite his waning poll numbers.

“Well, we’re going to win the caucus,” DeSantis told NBC’s Kristen Welker during an appearance on Meet the Press in early December. “We’re doing everything that we need to do it. We’ll continue to build support.”

“We’re going to win Iowa. I think it’s going to help propel us to the nomination,” he added.