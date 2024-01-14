J.D. Vance: Brian Kemp Must Step in and Stop Fani Willis

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance publicly called upon Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to step in and stop Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid revelations that a prosecutor in the Trump indictment had previously been held in contempt of court.

“This is a joke. A discredited divorce attorney who happens to be sleeping with the DA is now running the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump? I don’t care how much [Kemp] hates Trump. He needs to step in and do something,” asserted Vance on Twitter.

This is a joke. A discredited divorce attorney who happens to be sleeping with the DA is now running the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump? I don’t care how much @BrianKempGA hates Trump. He needs to step in and do something. https://t.co/8A1gJUhbod — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 14, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed a formal complaint with the offices of Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, pushing them to criminally probe Willis’s office on these matters. Greene told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview published late last week she expects the governor will have to act given the severity of the facts against Willis emerging now.

As Breitbart News reported, around the same time Wade had been preparing to indict the former president for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State, a judge in Cobb County, Georgia, ruled he had “willfully” failed to turn over documents about his income. Wade’s wife later said that the income included money he had made during his work on the Trump case.

Revelations about him being held in contempt of court come after a lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants alleged in a court filing that Wade had an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

No evidence of an affair has been presented as of yet, but Wade’s wife has served Fani Willis with a subpoena requesting that she testify in the divorce case. As noted by Politico, even if the affair allegations yield nothing, the contempt of court evidence could spell troubling signs ahead for Nathan Wade:

Even aside from the salacious allegation, the contempt ruling against Wade in August 2023 shows that he was fighting his own deeply personal legal battle — and getting admonished by a judge — as he was helping run one of the most consequential criminal cases in American history: the indictment of Trump and numerous allies for their bid to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. Wade is himself a divorce lawyer — the website for his Atlanta law firm touts “decades of experience” handling divorce cases. He has little experience running complex, high-profile criminal prosecutions, and Willis’ decision to hire him as a “special prosecutor” in the Trump case has come under intense scrutiny in recent days.

Other politicians and commentators have voiced concern about Wade in light of the revelations.

'Head prosecutor in Trump Fulton County case held in contempt of court in divorce proceedings.' Happened last August. From @dcexaminer https://t.co/XcA26aicvu — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 15, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.