Nolte: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Rating Crashes to 33%

Per the latest polling from far-left ABC News and the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s job approval rating has crashed to 33 percent. In comparison, his disapproval rating has climbed to 58 percent.

In this poll of adults, ABC/WaPo adds that Biden’s 33 percent job approval is “worse than Trump’s low as president (36 percent) and the lowest since George W. Bush from 2006-2008.”

The internals for Biden are just as awful. Only 28 percent of Independents approve of the job he’s doing. Only 31 percent of women approve, even after he won (allegedly) 57 percent of women in 2020. Even the dumbest people on the planet, college graduates, are coming around. Normally, Biden polls over 50 percent with these pinheads. Currently, only 41 percent approve. Among black and Hispanic adults, Biden’s polling is well below his average:

Further, Biden’s approval rating is 21 points below average among Black people and 15 points below average among Hispanic people, compared with 6 points among white people; more Black people, in particular, offer no opinion. There’s a striking difference among Black people by age in their views of Biden: He has an approval rating of 65 percent among Black people aged 50 and up, dropping sharply to 32 percent among Black people younger than 50. Age gaps are not apparent among white or Hispanic people.

The poll of 2,228 adults asked respondents to grade former President Donald Trump’s job approval rating retroactively, and he comes out eight points higher than Biden at 41 percent. Trump’s disapproval rating is five points lower than His Fraudulency’s at 53 percent.

Even on the issue of favorability, The Donald comes out ahead. Only 33 percent view Hunter’s Dad favorably, while 57 percent view him unfavorably. Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating sits at 35/58 percent.

Biden’s only edge is being “honest and trustworthy.” Forty-one percent say Biden can be trusted, compared to just 26 percent for Trump.

Trump clobbers Biden on the issue of mental sharpness: 47 to 25 percent. Concerning physical sharpness, Trump is up nearly 30 points over Biden, 57 to 28 percent.

Only 31 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. An even lower number, 24 percent, see the economy as “good.” A whopping 71 percent see it as “bad.”

“Biden has a tepid 65 percent approval rating among Democrats for handling the economy, a career low,” writes the pollster.

Only 18 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the Southern border, while 63 percent disapprove.

This poll is a bit of an outlier, even when you look at other “all-adult” polls. Currently, in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of polls, Biden’s approval rate is 39.13 percent. His disapproval is 56.7 percent. That’s a gap of 17.4 points, his worst showing since the summer of 2022.

