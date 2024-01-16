Karine Jean-Pierre’s Lies at Presser: from Border to January 6

Karine-Jean Pierre
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered an unusually dense slew of lies on Tuesday during an audio-only press briefing, lying about everything from the U.S. (Texas) border to the number of police officers killed on January 6, 2021 (zero).

Jean-Pierre claimed, falsely, that the Texas Military Department interfered with U.S. Border Patrol agents as they attempted to rescue a migrant family from drowning. The story had already been disavowed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the governor of Texas.

Jean-Pierre also claimed, falsely, that police officers died as a result of injuries sustained during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The only death directly attributable to the riot was that of participant Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a plainclothes officer.

White House press secretaries are known to stretch the truth, but Jean-Pierre’s latest performance was unusually disingenuous.

Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, has yet to explain why she misled the public about White House ethical processes regarding Hunter Biden’s art.

Psaki is now a host on MSNBC, which has become a de facto Democratic National Committee propaganda outlet.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

