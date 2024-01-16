Karine Jean-Pierre’s Lies at Presser: from Border to January 6

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered an unusually dense slew of lies on Tuesday during an audio-only press briefing, lying about everything from the U.S. (Texas) border to the number of police officers killed on January 6, 2021 (zero).

Jean-Pierre claimed, falsely, that the Texas Military Department interfered with U.S. Border Patrol agents as they attempted to rescue a migrant family from drowning. The story had already been disavowed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the governor of Texas.

The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ. White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency… pic.twitter.com/B8bsP13Mxv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 16, 2024

Jean-Pierre also claimed, falsely, that police officers died as a result of injuries sustained during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Denouncing Trump’s 1/6 “conspiracy theories,” @PressSec Jean-Pierre says “Let’s not forget, officers died, right, police officers died because of the injuries they sustained on that day … We have to be very clear about what happened on that day” pic.twitter.com/ptkDXTTyUj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2024

The only death directly attributable to the riot was that of participant Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a plainclothes officer.

White House press secretaries are known to stretch the truth, but Jean-Pierre’s latest performance was unusually disingenuous.

Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, has yet to explain why she misled the public about White House ethical processes regarding Hunter Biden’s art.

The claims of walling off the identity of purchasers and the high demand for his art proved to be false. Yet, most of the media appears to be, again, ignoring the story and what it says about not just the ethical questions but its own prior coverage. https://t.co/qGYhdRXuzw — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 16, 2024

Psaki is now a host on MSNBC, which has become a de facto Democratic National Committee propaganda outlet.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.