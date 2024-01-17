DOJ: Cocaine Residue Found on Hunter Biden’s Gun Pouch

Authorities found cocaine residue on Hunter Biden’s gun pouch in 2018, the Justice Department (DOJ) revealed in a new filing Tuesday, hindering his legal defense against three gun charges.

Prosecutors used the evidence of cocaine residue to urge the judge presiding over his gun case to reject Hunter’s request for the judge to dismiss the matter.

Hunter faces three criminal charges related to his possession of a firearm.

The indictment did not include any Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) or tax violations.

“To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” prosecutors wrote. An FBI chemist determined the substance was cocaine, court filings said.

Hunter previously acknowledged he used crack cocaine and smoked parmesan cheese. His legal defense claims the president’s son did not break the law.

Lawyers also contend the president’s son was “selectively charged” for political reasons.

The DOJ pushed back on Hunter’s claim. There is no evidence “to support his allegation that the Executive Branch, led by his father, President Biden, and its Justice Department, led by the Attorney General appointed by his father, authorized prosecution by the U.S. Attorney and Special Counsel of their choosing for an ‘improper political purpose,'” the DOJ argued.