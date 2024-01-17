Nine Democrats, Plus Rand Paul, Join Bernie Sanders’ Anti-Israel Resolution

Eleven Senators voted for a resolution by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that would have demanded the U.S. State Department report to Congress about human rights violations by Israel.

Sanders has admitted that a “ceasefire” with Hamas makes no sense, as the Palestinian terrorist organization has made clear that it intends to continue attacking Israel if given the opportunity.

However, he has continued to attack Israel and to claim, falsely, that Israel is brutalizing the Palestinian civilian population.

Business Insider listed the 11 Senators who backed the resolution:

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler of California Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

The resolution singles out Israel and claims that Israel relies “heavily on the use of airstrikes and artillery bombardment.”

In fact, Israel has not relied on airstrikes, but rather has placed its soldiers at risk in a ground invasion that has already cost nearly 200 Israeli soldiers’ lives.

The resolution also lists the number of estimated Palestinian dead, citing Hamas, without distinguishing between civilians and terrorists. Israel has estimated that nearly 40% of the casualties are combatants.

Sanders’s bill also claims that Israel has attacked United Nations facilities, without noting the fact that Hamas has used those facilities to launch attacks and to store weapons.

Moreover, the resolution makes the false claim that Israel is using “dumb bombs” — a claim refuted in the very CNN article that the resolution cites as evidence.

The resolution does not demand a human rights report about Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

