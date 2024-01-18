New polling shows a strong majority of Americans support abortion limits and pregnancy resource centers as the fifty-first annual March for Life in Washington, DC, approaches.

The Knights of Columbus-Marist poll, released on Wednesday, found that when Americans are given the option between having some limits or no limits on abortion, 66 percent of Americans choose to have limits. Eighty-three percent also support or strongly support pregnancy resource centers, which the survey described as “places that do not perform abortions but instead offer support to people during their pregnancy and after the baby is born.”

“This year’s poll makes clear that a consistent consensus of Americans supports legal restrictions on abortion, and an overwhelming majority support pregnancy resource centers, which assist mothers and their children in greatest need,” said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly.

The poll found that 58 percent of Americans support limits on abortion up to three months of pregnancy, while 40 percent identify as pro-life, and 58 percent identify as pro-choice. By political affiliation, 37 percent of Democrats, 85 percent of Republicans, and 60 percent of independents support limits on abortion up to three months of pregnancy, according to the survey.

Even so, 45 percent of Democrats support abortions throughout pregnancy, as do 30 percent of independents. When given the choice between some limits and no limits, Democrats are split 49 to 50 percent. Among independents, 66 percent believe in limits on abortion, while 34 percent believe in no limits, the poll found.

In stark contrast, 56 percent of Republicans say abortion should either only be allowed in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother (36 percent) or only to save the life of the mother (20 percent).

Respondents were asked:

Regardless of your position on abortion, if there were laws which limit when abortion is allowed, do you think these limits: Should allow exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother at any time during pregnancy or should not allow for any exceptions?

Eighty-four percent say they support such exceptions. Fifteen percent do not support rape and incest exceptions throughout pregnancy, the poll found.

“Once again, most Americans are steadfast in their belief that abortion should be significantly limited, yet laws should include exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother,” said Dr. Barbara L. Carvalho, director of the Marist Poll. “This clear trend found in the annual Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll has continued, nearly two years after the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision.”

Despite the campaign by the pro-abortion media and pro-abortion organizations to cast pregnancy resource centers as “fake clinics,” Americans of all political affiliations support their mission of serving mothers and babies. Those in support include 75 percent of Democrats, 88 percent of independents, and 90 percent of Republicans.

The survey was conducted with 1,371 adults between January 8-9, 2024, with results statistically significant within ±3.6 percentage points.