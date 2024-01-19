Report: Fani Willis Gave Big Contracts to Alleged Lover’s Law Partner

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly gave significant contracts to her alleged lover’s law partner, raising concerns that Willis’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump is deeply rooted in a conflict of interest.

The Office of the District Attorney paid Christopher Campbell, a partner at Wade & Campbell Firm, as much as $126,000 since 2021, the Daily Caller reported Friday. “Willis hired Campbell to provide services as a ‘Taint Attorney’ reviewing privileged evidence beginning in Jan. 2021 at a rate of $150 an hour,” documents obtained by the Daily Caller show:

Willis appointed Campbell’s partner, Nathan Wade, as a special prosecutor in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Willis and Wade are romantic partners, a motion filed last week by a co-defendant in the Trump case alleged.

The motion claims Willis financially benefited from the romantic relationship.

“It’s not just the issue about Wade being her paramour and the issue of kickbacks, but she also got the funds by misleading the Fulton County Commissioners about what the funds were going to be used for,” John Malcolm, vice president for the Heritage Foundation’s Institute for Constitutional Government, told the Daily Caller. “In addition to that, it would enrich [Wade’s] firm.”

The Daily Caller reported specifics about the documents linking Campbell and Willis:

Campbell’s contract, which spans from Jan. 25, 2021 to Jan. 25, 2022, places him at the same hourly pay rate Willis initially awarded Floyd, who’s known as Georgia’s top racketeering expert, in his contract beginning in April 2021. Other billing statements and contracts show Floyd was later paid $200 an hour. … Wade’s contracts starting on Nov. 1, 2021 and billing statements reveal he received $250 an hour for his work as special prosecutor, $100 more than his partner, Campbell. Wade has received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. Wade and Campbell’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, has also been paid $74,480 by the District Attorney’s office since 2021, according to county records. Under a separate contract spanning from March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021, Campbell was also hired to provide services as a “First Appearance Attorney” at a rate of $65 an hour, according to the document.

On Thursday, a Georgia judge ordered Willis to “respond” to the corruption accusations in writing by February 2, the Washington Post reported. The order will force the prosecutor to speak on television about the allegations on February 15.

Willis hinted at the allegations on Sunday during a speech at Big Bethel AME Church. She described herself as an “imperfect” and “flawed” person but suggested she is the target of racism. “Who’s playing the race card when they only question one [Wade]? Isn’t [it] them playing the race card?” she asked. “I’ve been doing almost 30 years [sic].”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.