Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is slamming President Joe Biden for releasing an illegal alien into the United States who is now accused of raping a disabled American and is also blasting Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley for saying illegal aliens should not be called “criminals.”

“Crooked Joe Biden’s open border policy allowed an illegal to invade our country, rape a disabled person, and then be released back into the community — and Nikki Haley does not think we should call this thug a criminal,” Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Breitbart News.

“Illegal immigrants are criminals, and President Trump is the only candidate who will deport them, finish the wall, secure the border, and protect America’s citizens,” Leavitt said.

In January, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a 31-year-old illegal alien from Haiti after he was charged in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, a sanctuary city, with rape, indecent assault, and battery on a developmentally disabled person.

According to ICE, the illegal alien first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Brownsville, Texas, in December 2022. After being deemed inadmissible, he was released into the U.S. interior with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge at a later date.

Less than a year later, Boston police arrested the illegal alien for allegedly raping a disabled American in Dorchester. After his arrest, ICE agents lodged a detainer against him, seeking custody if he was released from local jail at any time.

Thanks to Boston’s sanctuary city policy, the illegal alien was promptly released from jail on November 8 with an electronic monitoring device. ICE agents were not notified of his release.

The illegal alien now remains in ICE custody, where his deportation is pending. Following his adjudication for rape, ICE officials said they will seek his removal from the United States.

