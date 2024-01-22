Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden among independents, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents whom they would support in a matchup between Trump and Biden. Overall, the two are separated by a single percentage point — 44 percent for Biden and 43 percent for Trump. However, Trump has an advantage among independent voters, leading Biden by three points in this group, 40 percent to 37 percent.

Another nine percent of independents said, “Other.” Five percent said, “Not sure.” And eight percent said, “I would not vote.”

Notably, this same survey showed Biden with an approval rating under water, 54 percent disapproving and 40 percent approving. Those figures are even worse among independents, specifically, as 61 percent disapprove of Biden, compared to 28 percent who approve.

Further, 13 percent of Democrats also disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

The survey also asked respondents whom they believe would win in a Trump-Biden matchup, regardless of personal preference. Among all those surveyed, 45 percent believe Trump would win, compared to 32 percent who said Biden. Trump has a 25-point advantage on this question among independents as well, leading Biden 44 percent to 19 percent. That gap grew 10 points over the last week alone.

The survey was taken January 14-16 among 1,660 U.S. adult citizens. It comes as Trump continues to dominate in poll after poll and dominating in the Iowa Caucuses, making history with a nearly 30-point margin of victory against his competitors. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race that night and immediately endorsed Trump. And Trump has predicted another strong night in New Hampshire on Tuesday as well:

Since then, Trump has also scored endorsements from former competitors Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the latter of whom dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Ron DeSantis / Twitter