Exclusive – Republican Whip Tom Emmer: Biden Silent on Navy SEAL Deaths to Ignore Indictment on His ‘Failed Foreign Policy’

House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden’s silence about the deaths of two Navy SEALs is to avoid an indictment of his “failed foreign policy.”

The U.S. military has ended its search for two Navy SEALs after they went missing during a mission to interdict Iranian weapons headed for Yemen. The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) has since declared them deceased.

Biden reportedly declined to address the deaths of the two Navy SEALS at his only public event:

Biden sent out a written statement but neglected to say anything on his social media accounts, including X, former Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as of press time.

After the White House began its press conference with remarks from the White House Gender Policy Council director, it “lastly” addressed the death of the two Navy SEALs.

After hearing from the White House Gender Policy Council director, giving congratulatory remarks to White House staffers, and a few other announcements, top Biden spokesman John Kirby "lastly" acknowledges the death of two heroic U.S. Navy SEALs pic.twitter.com/7HkKjMlGMW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 22, 2024

Emmer said that Biden’s “silence” about the Navy SEALs is only to ignore how his foreign policy has led to this.

“The reason Joe Biden would rather talk about anything other than the loss of two U.S. Navy SEALs is simple: he doesn’t want to draw attention to the fact that his failed foreign policy is what brought us here,” Emmer explained in a written statement to Breitbart News. “The President’s silence speaks volumes to the grieving families of these brave heroes, Americans across the country, and our adversaries around the world.”

