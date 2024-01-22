U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, presiding over E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial against former President Trump, postponed the trial on Monday, citing a juror’s coronavirus illness, until Tuesday, the day of the New Hampshire Republican primary.

The rescheduled trial on the day of the New Hampshire primary raises concerns the judge is interfering in the 2024 election.

“This is blatant election interference!” House Conference Chair and Trump ally Elise Stefanik posted on X. “Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies are the true threats to democracy!”

Judge Kaplan told the courtroom he would postpone the trial for at least one day after a juror reported feeling ill. “We will take the day off,” Kaplan said.

Trump was expected to testify Monday. Now he could appear in court on Tuesday, hundreds of miles away from New Hampshire.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, asked the judge to postpone the trial until Wednesday to avoid Trump’s absence in the Granite State. “I would need his testimony to be Wednesday,” Habba said.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, told the judge the trial should continue Tuesday without further delay. “I’d like to get this trial over with,” she said.

The judge told the prosecution he would consider Habba’s request.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.