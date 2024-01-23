Report: Team Biden Wants a Trump Rematch, but Some Democrats Worry It Will Backfire

Former President Donald Trump could end up effectively wrapping up the Republican presidential nomination in a matter of days and Team Biden seems to be all for it, according to a report.

Axios reported Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s team believes that Trump becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for president would give a “much-needed jolt of energy to voters and grassroots donors” who do not want to see Trump back in the White House.

The report said Biden’s campaign has internal data indicating that most of the undecided voters Biden is targeting do not think Trump will be the Republican nominee because they have not tuned into the election.

However, some Democrat strategists are reportedly worried about this logic.

First, Democrat voters are not as enthusiastic about Biden as Republican voters are about Trump, according to recent polls.

A January USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that 44 percent of GOP primary voters were “very enthusiastic” about Trump, while only 18 percent of Democrat primary voters were very enthusiastic about Biden, and Trump raised more than twice as much as Biden from small donors from the beginning of 2023 to September 30, 2023, the report said.

Second, a series of polls has shown Biden and Trump head-to-head, with Biden facing an “uphill fight for re-election.’

Third, history has proven some top Democrat strategists wrong about Trump.

The report noted that Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina had hoped that Hillary Clinton would get to run against Trump — who wound up winning.

Axios recalled that back then, Messina had said, “I wake up every morning…and drop to my knees and pray, ‘Please, God, give me Donald Trump’ as the GOP nominee.”

