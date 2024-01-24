President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democrat primary on Tuesday in a write-in campaign after the Democratic National Committee stripped the state of its delegates for breaking its rules and holding the primary earlier than allowed.

Biden beat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and author and activist Marianne Williamson, according to the Associated Press‘s vote tracker.

The president claimed 51.4 percent of the vote, Phillips came in second at 19.8 percent, and Williamson got 4.8 percent of the vote.

Biden declined to put his name on the ballot due to the earlier-than-allowed scheduling. According to the AP, it was Biden’s idea to strip New Hampshire of its delegates for the Democrat primary, and allow South Carolina to go first. Biden credits South Carolina for reviving his struggling campaign in 2020.

Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez did not mention the results for Biden, but instead acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s win in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

She said in a statement, “Tonight’s results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party.”

“While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden,” she added.

Biden supporters spent more than six-figures on digital ads and mailers to tell voters how to write-in Biden, according to the New York Times.

Phillips, who got nearly 20 percent, criticized Biden for not embracing marijuana legislation, but also being weak on border security. He had called Biden a threat to democracy after he did not speak out against some state parties keeping him off the ballot. A pro-Phillips super PAC is called “We Deserve Better.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.