Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow told former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley the Biden administration is creating an “insurrection” of the United States through its continued effort to keep the border open and allow illegal immigration.

Crowley asked Marlow to react to the Biden administration going “all the way to the Supreme Court to pressure the states to allow the federal government policy of a wide-open border and the illegal immigrant invasion to continue,” to which the Breitbart editor-in-chief said, “This is an insurrection that’s being allowed by our federal government.”

Marlow was speaking to the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs during a recent episode on The Monica Crowley Podcast.

“It is allowing millions upon millions of people who either themselves or their progeny will vote for Democrats,” Marlow continued. “It is creating imbalance in our country for people who are not even Americans.”

“Many of them have no intention of being Americans,” he added. “A lot of them are economic migrants.”

“It is a deliberate effort to undermine American sovereignty, American values,” Marlow affirmed. “There is nothing worse in America right now than this. I have a chapter in ‘Breaking Biden‘ where I describe America as a sanctuary country. That’s how were treating it.”

“That is Joe Biden’s America, and the fact that the Supreme Court is codifying it should outrage every single person, regardless of your political stripes,” the editor-in-chief added.

Crowley noted that time will tell, as the ruling “does still have to go through the circuit, then probably back up to the Supreme Court.”

“It’s not totally over yet,” she said. “So we will see how the process unfolds. But for the time being, the states now have no recourse.”

“It’s entirely possible that Texas will just ignore this Supreme Court ruling the way the Biden administration ignores Supreme Court rulings on things like student loan forgiveness,” Crowley added.

As Breitbart News reported, a divided Supreme Court issued a stay on Monday allowing Biden administration agents to open Texas’ border barrier, blocking an appeals court ruling that favored Texas in the ongoing fight between the Biden administration’s open border policies and Texas’ attempts to secure the border.

Two Republican-appointed justices joined the Democrats in a five-to-four vote on this temporary stay as litigation continues in the lower court.

