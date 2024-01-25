Shelly Moore Capito Refuses to Say if She Will Endorse President Trump

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on Thursday neglected to say if she will endorse President Donald Trump.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, many Senate Republican leaders have yet to endorse Trump’s reelection bid, even though roughly 60 percent of Republicans in both chambers of Congress have endorsed Trump.

Instead of endorsing Trump, Moore Capito said the New Hampshire primary was a “good victory” for the former president.

Moore Capito declined to answer a request from Breitbart News as other Senate Republican leaders, including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), announced their endorsement of Trump after his victory in New Hampshire.

The Mountain State senator has declined to endorse Trump’s reelection bid in a state that Trump won in 2020 by nearly 40 percent.

Moore Capito’s decision not to endorse Trump follows as West Virginia conservatives are trying to close May’s Republican primary to prevent Democrat influence in the election. Breitbart News reported:

The Capito family is doing everything in their power to stop conservatives from closing the state primary to just GOP voters. Moderate Republican candidate for Governor, Moore Capito – the son of anti-Trump Senator Shelley Moore Capito – knows that his only path to winning the GOP Primary is turning out liberal Democrats to vote for him. On the other side of the issue are West Virginia conservatives like current AG and gubernatorial candidate Patrick Morrisey.

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reported, Moore Capito, the gubernatorial candidate, wore a flak jacket in a campaign photo despite never serving in the military.

Sen. Moore Capito has long aligned herself with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) leadership. In November 2022, as some questioned McConnell’s leadership after Senate Republicans underperformed in the 2022 midterms, she said that she is in “Mitch McConnell’s camp.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.