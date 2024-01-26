Poll: Joe Biden’s Third-Year Approval Rating Average Second-Worst in History

President Joe Biden’s third-year approval rating average sunk to 39.8 percent, second only to former President Jimmy Carter, Gallup polling found Friday.

Biden’s low approval rating is far below 50 percent, a watermark associated with a successful reelection campaign, underscoring the president’s uphill climb.

Biden’s average approval rating is only two points greater than Carter’s (37.4 percent). During his term, Carter faced soaring gas prices, inflation, and the Iranian hostage situation. Like Carter, Biden faced soaring gas prices, inflation, and a Hamas hostage situation.

Gallup reported:

Biden’s third-year average was lower than both his first-year (48.9%) and second-year (41.0%) averages. Though better than his third-year average, his first- and second-year ratings also ranked as the second lowest for recent presidents, ahead of only Trump in both years. Biden registered new personal lows of 37% job approval in April, October and November 2023 surveys. Gallup’s latest job approval rating for Biden, from a Jan. 2-22 survey, is 41%, while 54% disapprove of how he is performing his job. Since September 2021, after the troubled withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Biden’s approval rating has ranged from the high 30s to low 40s. Before that, during the first six months of his presidency, he enjoyed majority-level approval ratings.

Former Presidents Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump also notched average approval ratings below 50 percent in their third years, the polling shows. Dwight Eisenhower had the highest third-year approval rating, at 72.1 percent.

