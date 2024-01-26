Sebastian Gorka Gives Forceful Argument for Trump’s Return: ‘Our Friends Felt Safe, and Our Enemies Were Afraid’

Sebastian Gorka delivered a stirring speech defending Donald Trump’s return to the White House before the Oxford Union Society, the oldest debate society in the world.

Gorka’s remarks were in opposition to a motion that “This House Fears the Return of Trump’s America.”

“I find it strange that the motion is coined in such a way that this house fears the return of a man who did more than any other in at least two generations to revivify that civilization, to stand up for concepts of representative government and national sovereignty and the greatness of our civilization,” Gorka argued.

Gorka argued before a group mostly composed of Oxford University students against April Ryan, currently the White House correspondent for The Grio, a television network and website aimed at an African American audience, and Larry Sanders, a United Kingdom politician and brother of socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“Maybe the people at this college do fear him, but for the wrong reasons,” he said.

“Why would you not wish to have a man back who is the only person in history to have received more than 130 million votes? No other human being has received 130 million votes. Do the math…

“Why would you wish to have others decide for you who should run a country? Should it not be the people who decide who runs a country? That is why Donald Trump was elected in 2016.”

Gorka noted that the organization “has recognized and invited such champions in western civilization, who believed in the truth, who believed in the will of the people and Western civilization, as [Albert] Einstein, as [Ronald] Reagan, as [Margaret] Thatcher,” touting Trump’s commitment to those causes.

“The most important speech he ever gave was at the Warsaw Ghetto, the site of the uprising against fascism,” he said. “And he asked one question, which is the question of the age: Does the West, do we together, have what it takes to defend and defeat those who wish to destroy our civilization?”

Gorka argued that Trump’s election was a rejection of that failed status quo.

“There is a connective tissue between every president from Washington to Obama, there is a similarity,” he said. “Every single one of them was a member of the political and military elite. From Washington to Obama. They were all congressmen, senators, governors, or retired generals.

He continued, “And then what did the American people do? They said, ‘Enough. Enough of these people. We want somebody who is untainted by being a member of the quote unquote elite.'”

That difference contributed to Gorka’s decision to work for Trump. “Within 30 seconds of meeting the man, I knew two things about him: He loved America, and he had an utter detestation for political correctness. For me, that was enough.”

Gorka argued, “There are those who should fear the return of my former boss, absolutely,” but not the members of the Oxford Union.

“Let me give you a short list,” he said. “Number one, ISIS, jihadis, the people who effected the greatest slaughter of the Jewish people since the Shoah, since the Holocaust.”

Gorka said Trump represents the greatest threat to terrorists and the regimes which support them.

“When we came into the White House, we had been lectured by Barack [Obama] that ISIS is, quote, “just a problem we have to get used to.” We said, ‘No thanks.’

“And Trump unleashed the might of the U.S. military. And within six months, the physical caliphate ceased to be, like a certain parrot.

“The jihadis fear his return. So, to0, do the murderous mullahs in Iran.”

Gorka talked about when he and Steve Bannon made the case to Trump’s cabinet as to why Obama’s Iran deal must be eliminated.

“We explained why for Israel, for the West, for the stability of the geopolitical order, the Iranian state must not be funded and acquire nuclear weapons, and he killed the deal.

“Iran fears the return of Donald Trump, and so do the cartels. So does Vladimir Putin.”

Gorka told a now-unclassified story about the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization with ties to Putin.

“When we told him there were 300 mercenaries running around the Middle East destabilizing that region, what did my boss do? He said, ‘Kill them. Kill them now.’ And we did. In a four-hour firefight, we turned 300 Russians into red mist. And what did that diminutive KGB colonel in the Kremlin do? Nothing, because he wet his pants. Because he’s afraid of my boss.”

He then discussed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, saying Trump’s tough talk is “how you deal with dictators. You say, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna turn you into a sheet of glass, Pyongyang.’ And what happened? Oh, how interesting. No more ballistic missile launches over the Sea of Japan. A peace summit in Singapore.”

Gorka then turned to domestic policies:

The most cynical and in fact evil aspect of the last three years is what they’ve done to the sovereignty of our nation. You think a few hundred boat people are an issue? In the last three years, 8 million illegals have come into our country.

Left-wing organizations like the UNHCR, like Human Rights Watch, have stated on the record up to 60 percent of the women and girls trafficked across the border have been raped … young girls raped with such cynicism and such racism. Why? Because they think if you’re brown, if you’re black, and we amnesty you, you will vote for us forever.

Don’t forget who Biden is. Biden is the chairman of the Senate committee who effected the “high-tech lynching,” quote, of Clarence Thomas, a man who deigned to be a black conservative. That’s the bigotry of the current incumbent in the White House.

In an aerial view, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches over migrants waiting to be processed after crossing from Mexico into the United States on December 17, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (John Moore/Getty)

Gorka ended with a story demonstrating Trump’s commitment to his word and to the American people:

For 23 years, every president from Clinton through Bush to Obama broke a promise to the world. We had told Israel that we would move the embassy to Jerusalem and recognize that capital.

For 23 years, every president on both sides of the aisle reneged on that promise. President Trump said during his campaign, “We’re going to do it.”

When he finally called the National Security Council, at principles level, not the bureaucrats, the Cabinet members, he informed the Cabinet members, “I’m doing it now.” Only three people who worked for him in the cabinet concurred. One of them – and for me, this pains me because I spent two and a half years at Quantico teaching the Marines, I love our Devil Dogs – the so called “Mad Dog” [Jim] Mattis of the Marine Corps, said in front of the cabinet, “Sir, don’t do that, don’t move the embassy. Don’t recognize Jerusalem. You will trigger World War III, and I don’t have enough Marines to defend our embassies.”

What did the commander in chief say to them? He said, “Jim, we are doing it. Why? Because I promised the American people, number one. Number two, we as a nation 23 years ago promised the only democracy in the Middle East that we would it. Oh, and lastly, Jim, it’s the right thing to do.”

That is why we need him back. Because to quote the Marines, when we were in the White House, our friends felt safe, and our enemies were afraid.

After his compelling speech, over 40 percent of the liberal student body ultimately opposed the resolution, according to Gorka.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.