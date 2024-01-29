Matt Rosendale Funded Anti-Trump House Republicans

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) has funded House Republicans who have opposed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid.

Pro-Trump influencers have raised the issue of Rosendale donating to Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Bob Good (R-VA):

Fake MAGA Matt Rosendale is helping finance three of the biggest anti-Trumpers out there. He wrote checks to DeSantis lovers Chip Soy and Bob Good and also sent $5k to Nikki Haley’s bf Ralph Norman. Rosendale also refused to endorse Trump for nearly a year despite being asked… pic.twitter.com/Q3DB03CiZ5 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 27, 2024

It appears that during the 2022 midterm election cycle, Rosendale’s 406 PAC donated $2,500 to Good, $1,00 to Roy, and $5,000 to Norman.

Juanita Broaddrick wrote, “If you finance these anti-Trumpers, you are not MAGA!”

If you finance these anti-Trumpers, you are not MAGA! https://t.co/1v7RKZx1zt — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 27, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has endorsed Montana businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, said:

Caroline Wren is a paid political consultant working for Matt Rosendale just like she’s worked for Lindsay [sic] Graham and Mitt Romney. She loves the RINOs that line her pocket book. She makes her paycheck by promoting her own candidates, and attacking anyone against her candidates. Her opinions and statements are solely tied to her bank account. Her attacks are linked to her pure selfish financial greed. I don’t get paid a single penny to endorse or give my opinions about any candidate, any person, or any issue. I’m just fed up with back stabbers, liars, and grifters. Matt Rosendale can not be trusted. He turned his back on Pres Trump and only endorsed him recently because Rosendale is planning to run for Senate AGAIN after already losing last time in the Senate race against John Tester. I have the same conservative voting record as Matt Rosendale but he’s a grifter. He’s not loyal to the people who have supported him like Pres Trump. He walks around with a military style buzz cut just like John Tester to fool veterans but Rosendale and Tester never even served in the military, unlike Tim Sheehy who was a Navy Seal. Kevin McCarthy spent nearly half a million against Rosendale’s opponent to help him win his congressional seat and Rosendale happily took the help. He’s hate for people to know that. Montana deserves a Senator who will fight for them and put America First. That’s why I endorsed Tim Sheehy for Senate and unlike Caroline Wren I’m not making a single penny.

This is a shame, I’ve always been nice to Caroline Wren. Caroline Wren is a paid political consultant working for Matt Rosendale just like she’s worked for Lindsay Graham and Mitt Romney. She loves the RINOs that line her pocket book. She makes her paycheck by promoting her own… https://t.co/jp6WQyhmrU pic.twitter.com/Cz1e9owg8D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

Greene added, “Tim Sheehy who has valiantly served America as a Navy Seal called for an end to the Ukraine war. Tim knows first hand what it’s like to defend other country’s borders while our own is under invasion. He demands ending the Ukraine war and sealing our border!”

Tim Sheehy who has valiantly served America as a Navy Seal called for an end to the Ukraine war. Tim knows first hand what it’s like to defend other country’s borders while our own is under invasion. He demands ending the Ukraine war and sealing our border!… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

Breitbart News reported Rosendale’s 2018 comments about deporting illegal aliens: “I don’t think it’s feasible to say that we’re going to Mexico to deport all of the illegal immigrants that are here right now.”

“Number one, the immigrants that were brought here, the illegal immigrants that were brought here that were minors, and were brought here without their own consent, or will we have to give them a path with which they can become citizens,” he said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.