Eric Schwerin, the Biden family’s estranged “moneyman” who shared bank accounts with President Joe Biden, will appear on Tuesday for a House impeachment inquiry deposition, Breitbart News learned.

House investigators hope to ascertain information about Schwerin’s role within the Biden family’s foreign business dealings as well as Joe Biden’s knowledge of and participation in those dealings.

In December, the Committee on Ways and Means released a spreadsheet compiled by an IRS criminal investigator that included dozens of email exchanges between or among Hunter Biden, Schwerin, and pseudonyms attributable to Joe Biden between 2010 and 2019.

The National Archives released documents showing Schwerin had direct contact with White House employees regarding Burisma.

Schwerin coordinated with the White House on Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, about issues when he didn’t work for or receive payments from Burisma.

Schwerin was the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a fund created by Hunter and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania. Many of those deals yielded the Biden family business millions over decades while Joe Biden was an elected official.

Schwerin visited the White House at least 27 times during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, White House visitor logs show.

In 2018, Hunter’s texts revealed a deep distrust of Schwerin and his involvement in the family’s affairs in which Hunter Biden apparently owed Schwerin money, according to text messages obtained by Breitbart News. Schwerin was his “worst enemy…And everyone knows it,” Hunter Biden announced.

Hunter Biden told his assistant Katie Dodge that Schwerin was his “worst enemy” and whined he owed him “30% of my income” for apparently ten years. The text relates to Hunter Biden’s apparent frustration about Schwerin’s continued involvement in the family business.

By 2019, their relationship deteriorated to the point that Hunter Biden hatched a plot to betray Schwerin by cutting him out of an ongoing off-the-books business arrangement.

