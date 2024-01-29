Three illegal aliens, two got-aways and one who was released into the United States, have been charged with armed robbery of a butcher shop in Milford, Massachusetts.

Illegal aliens Daniel Generoso, 26 years old, from Brazil; Lucas Morreira Fontenelle, 21 years old, from Brazil; and Jonatha De Araujo Lima, 19 years old, also from Brazil, were arrested this month by the Milford Police Department and charged with armed robbery after allegedly holding up the Aroma Brazil butcher shop.

Details from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), published in the Boston Herald, reveal that Morreira Fontenelle was arrested in March 2023 in Framingham, Massachusetts, for assault and battery and was convicted in December 2023.

ICE placed a detainer on Morreira Fontenelle, requesting custody of him, but Massachusetts’ sanctuary state policy helped free him back into the community instead.

Lima, meanwhile, was initially arrested by the Border Patrol at the United States-Mexico border in May 2021 but was subsequently released into the United States interior thanks to President Joe Biden’s Catch and Release network.

Morreira Fontenelle and Generoso are both considered got-aways from the southern border — indicating that they successfully crossed without being detected by Border Patrol agents. Nearly a million illegal alien got-aways are known to have crossed the border in Fiscal Year 2023.

