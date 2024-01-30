Republican Former New York Rep. George Santos on Monday asked why Texas congressional candidate John Huffman “attended a [Black Lives Matter] rally in 2020.”

Breitbart News reported that Southlake, Texas, Mayor John Huffman hopes to replace outgoing Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) in Texas’s 26th congressional district, a ruby-red district.

Huffman, during his campaign, has portrayed himself as an anti-woke warrior. However, he has also said he wants to advance programs that have furthered diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

He even appeared to attend a rally in support of racial equity:

In a June 2020 article, Huffman appears to be seen with then-Southlake Mayor Laura Hill (R) speaking at a pavilion at Southlake Town Square during a rally for “racial justice.” The Apple Store and William Sonoma stores in Southlake were boarded up ahead of the Black Lives Matter protest. Social media comments suggested that trouble could occur at the protest. Hundreds gathered at the time in Southlake to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Santos said that Huffman does not appear to be a conservative.

He said, “I find it hard to believe that Texas 26 would want to vote for somebody who supports BLM and attended a BLM rally in 2020. And now you claim to be a hardcore conservative? Or faux conservative?”

Santos continued, “Here’s the deal: You don’t live in Texas 26, and you support BLM. Can you add that up for me? Inquiring minds want to know, Mayor John Huffman, who do you support for president?”

“Racism is real; it’s around us, and sweeping it under the rug is not going to help,” Huffman said in 2018 after an incident in which students reportedly chanted a racial slur.

In 2021, in answering a candidate question-and-answer forum, he said he supported former Mayor Hill’s Alliance for Unity and Culture and wanted to continue its “good work” as mayor.

The Alliance for Unity and Culture was reportedly created by the mayor and city council, which included Huffman, to advance programs and activities furthering “diversity, inclusion, and equality.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.