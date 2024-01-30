Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor leading the case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election, reached an agreement in his divorce case that will prevent him from a testimony that would have required him to answer questions about his alleged romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“A court order signed by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson indicated that special prosecutor Nathan Wade ‘entered into a temporary agreement addressing all issues presently before the court,'” reported the Hill.

The order said that both parties decided that Wednesday’s hearing would be unnecessary due to the agreement.

As Breitbart News reported, around the same time Wade had been preparing to indict the former president for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State, a judge in Cobb County, Georgia, ruled he had “willfully” failed to turn over documents about his income. Wade’s wife later said that the income included money he had made during his work on the Trump case.

Revelations about him being held in contempt of court came after a lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants alleged in a court filing that Wade had an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

No evidence of an affair has been presented as of yet, but Wade’s wife has served Fani Willis with a subpoena requesting that she testify in the divorce case. As noted by Politico, even if the affair allegations yield nothing, the contempt of court evidence could spell troubling signs ahead for Nathan Wade:

Even aside from the salacious allegation, the contempt ruling against Wade in August 2023 shows that he was fighting his own deeply personal legal battle — and getting admonished by a judge — as he was helping run one of the most consequential criminal cases in American history: the indictment of Trump and numerous allies for their bid to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. Wade is himself a divorce lawyer — the website for his Atlanta law firm touts “decades of experience” handling divorce cases. He has little experience running complex, high-profile criminal prosecutions, and Willis’ decision to hire him as a “special prosecutor” in the Trump case has come under intense scrutiny in recent days.

According to the Hill, lawyers for Wade’s ex-wife would have questioned him about his finances and his relationship with Fani Willis if he were to testify on Wednesday, including accusations that he “purchased multiple flights for himself and Willis in the months leading up to the indictment of Trump, according to court documents filed by lawyers for Wade’s wife, Jocelyn.”

“The documents include bank statements that appear to show purchases of flights for him and Willis to San Francisco and Miami,” it added. “Willis was then subpoenaed in the divorce case, but a judge temporarily paused her deposition until after Wade was questioned.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.