Poll: Donald Trump Boasts Blowout Lead over Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump boasts a blowout lead over challenger Nikki Haley in the Republican primary race, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

This week’s tracking poll showed Trump with support from 81 percent of potential Republican primary voters. Haley comes in 63 points behind with 18 percent support — well outside of the survey’s +/-2 percent margin of error.

Another two percent said “someone else.”

According to the survey, Haley’s attacks on Trump’s age are not resonating with GOP primary voters, as only 13 percent “strongly agree” that Trump, 77, is too old to be president.

Trump’s also dominating in key states: Before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped his bid, our surveys in key primary states showed Trump with commanding leads in Nevada, South Carolina and a number of key Super Tuesday states — something that’s likely to expand alongside his national growth in support.

This week’s Morning Consult survey results are consistent with the results of last week’s survey, as Trump led with 81 percent support to Haley’s 18 percent in last week’s survey as well.

This week’s survey was taken January 26-28, 2024, among 4,044 potential Republican primary voters:

The survey coincides with several others — both nationwide and statewide — showing Trump boasting large leads over Haley.

A recent Tyson Group survey released last week showed Trump leading his challenger by 27 points in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, garnering 58 percent support to the former South Carolina governor’s 31 percent:

📊 2024 South Carolina GOP Primary • Trump — 58% (+27)

• Haley — 31%

Undecided: 11%

GOP: Trump 69-28%

Indie: Trump 48-33%

Dem: Haley 49-5%

Favs

• Trump: 68-27 (+41)

• Haley: 56-33 (+23)

Tyson Group | 1/24-26 | 543 LV | ±4.4%https://t.co/dYnEoTWnr4 pic.twitter.com/QfMuqW2kfq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 26, 2024

Despite this stark reality — as well as her losses in Iowa and New Hampshire — Haley has made it clear that she plans to remain in the race and compete in her home state and beyond, largely depending on non-conservative voters in open primary states for support.

