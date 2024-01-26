Former President Donald Trump is garnering more than 80 percent support in a head-to-head matchup against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the latest Morning Consult survey — taken after the New Hampshire primary — found.

Morning Consult’s tracking poll, last taken on January 24 among 1,297 potential Republican primary voters, shows Trump leading Haley with 81 percent support. Haley comes 63 points behind with 18 percent support in the GOP primary race.

For greater perspective, before the primary race in New Hampshire, Trump led Haley by 59 points — 79 percent to the former South Carolina governor’s 20 percent support.

Further, while Haley has attempted to use Trump’s age against him, only 13 percent “strongly agree” with the statement that Trump is “too old.” Another 60 percent of potential GOP primary voters “strongly agree” that Trump is “mentally fit,” and 70 percent “strongly agree” that he is a strong leader.

The survey has a ± three percent margin of error:

The survey’s results coincide with data from the Economist/YouGov, which found that just one in ten Republicans would be “enthusiastic” to have Haley as the GOP nominee.

As Breitbart News reported:

Overall, just ten percent said they would feel “enthusiastic.” Another 28 percent said they would be “satisfied but not enthusiastic.” Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they would be “upset” if Haley were the GOP nominee, and 23 percent said they would be “dissatisfied” but not necessarily upset. Another 16 percent remain unsure. Former President Donald Trump generates far more enthusiasm than Haley, as most — 61 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents — said they would feel “enthusiastic” to have Trump as the GOP nominee for president. Another 21 percent said they would be “satisfied but not enthusiastic.” In other words, 82 percent would be, at the bare minimum, satisfied to have Trump as their nominee.

Many notable lawmakers have called on Republicans to unify around Trump, as has the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“Looking at the math and the path going forward…I don’t see it for Nicki Haley. I think she ran a great campaign. The message from the voters is clear. We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

There were also rumors that the RNC considered deeming Trump the “presumptive nominee” following his major success in Iowa and New Hampshire, but Trump warned it against doing so.

He wrote in part:

While I greatly appreciate the Republican National Committee (RNC) wanting to make me their PRESUMPTIVE NOMINEE, and while they have far more votes than necessary to do it, I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the “Old Fashioned” way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.

“Thank you to the RNC for the Respect and Devotion you have shown me! TRUMP2024,” Trump added.