Jared Kushner Says Biden Has the Tools Needed to Secure Border 

Jared Kushner said Wednesday that President Joe Biden has the tools at his disposal needed to secure the southern border from invasion.

Biden claims he needs more money to secure the border, while Republicans say the Biden administration took 94 executive actions in its first 100 days to reverse the Trump administration’s border policy.

Ninety-three percent of Americans believe the border is a “crisis” or a “serious” problem.

Authorities encountered 19 illegal immigrants on the terror watchlist along U.S. borders in December.

Kushner, the founder of a global investment firm and former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said at the Global Alts 2024 conference that the millions of illegal aliens who slipped into the nation under the Biden administration represent a “real security risk.”

“Ten million people have come into this country that we have not vetted,” he said. “They didn’t go through our proper process.”

“We have a lot of rules on the books that if you enforce them, you can get back down to where we had it — that’s a 90 percent decrease just through that,” Kushner said.

Kushner suggested if Biden built a border wall and worked with the Mexican government, he could drastically reduce the invasion.

WATCH — WH Reporter Stumps KJP: If It Was “Racist” for Trump to Close Border, Why Isn’t It “Racist” for Biden to Threaten to Close Border?:

C-SPAN

“Just work with Mexico,” he said. “It wasn’t necessarily intuitive, but if you went back to the 2016 campaign, everyone thought that if Trump was elected, he would go to war with Mexico. And by the end, we were working great with the president who’s now the current president,” Kushner explained. “He’s done quite a nice job down there. And if you work with them respectfully, there’s a lot of ways to make a big difference.”

“Build more border wall,” Kushner continued. “It’s not a new technology, a wall, and it’s something that if you speak to the border patrol agents, they think it’s something that’s very important, and it helps them do their job better.”

