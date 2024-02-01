South Carolina State Rep. Stewart Jones (R), who has endorsed former President Donald Trump ahead of the GOP primary election, highlighted the case of his goddaughter Maddie Hines who was killed last year in a car crash caused by an illegal alien.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jones detailed Maddie’s case. In October 2023, the car Maddie was in was struck by a vehicle driven by Gabriel Arteaga. Also in the car with Maddie were her mother Chelsey, her grandmother Theresa, and her sister Kinsley.

While Chelsey, Theresa, and Kinsley were airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, Maddie was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Arteaga is an illegal alien from Mexico who was reportedly previously deported from the United States under the Trump administration but had illegally crossed the southern border to return to the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“How many more American lives will be destroyed by open border policies?” Jones said at the press conference, speaking of Maddie’s story. Maddie’s parents held photos of her at the press conference with “LoveLikeMaddie.com” to promote their foundation in their daughter’s honor.

Maddie, who was buried on what would have been her fourth birthday, “loved dancing and singing songs and adored her siblings,” her obituary reads:

She was so proud of herself when she could make you laugh with her. Her giggles were contagious. She loved cheering on the Laurens Academy Crusaders or as she said “potaters.” Her eyes lit up with excitement when she thought about going to “big school” next year. She had an intentional sense of humor and loved to make people smile. [Emphasis added] Maddie loved Jesus and her Bible. She was so proud when she memorized her Bible verses and could proclaim them loudly. Maddie would be the first to tell her Wednesday night teachers that she knew her weekly verses. Her love for her God was so evident even at such a young age. Maddie and her family are members of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Maddie was a member of Awanas at Chestnut Ridge where she was active in the choir praise team, vacation bible school, and Sunday School. [Emphasis added]

Arteaga has been charged with driving without a license as well as reckless homicide. Though bail for Arteaga was originally set at $50,000, that was eventually revoked and he remains in the Lawrence County Detention Center pending trial.

Arteaga faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of reckless homicide.

