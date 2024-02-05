The Senate Republicans’ campaign chief will not support the widely panned pro-migration border bill revealed Sunday night.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is the first member of Senate GOP leadership to publicly announce opposition.

“I can’t support a bill that doesn’t secure the border, provides taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants and gives billions to radical open borders groups,” Daines posted early Monday morning on X.

“I’m a no”:

I can’t support a bill that doesn’t secure the border, provides taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants and gives billions to radical open borders groups. I’m a no. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 5, 2024

Opposition from Daines, who is tasked by his Republican Senate colleagues with leading their efforts to retake the chamber, is a powerful signal to Senate candidates, including incumbents, to oppose the politically toxic deal.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tasked Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) with serving as the face of Republican negotiators but is widely thought to be the driver of negotiations.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made clear that McConnell called the shots for Republicans.

“I have never worked more closely with Leader McConnell on any piece of legislation as we did on this,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday.

Schumer is expected to take procedural steps Monday to advance the bill, the first procedural vote expected Wednesday.

At least three Democrats have indicated they will oppose proceeding with the bill, with others possibly joining. If three Democrats oppose Schumer on Wednesday, a dozen Republican senators would be required for the legislation to proceed.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.