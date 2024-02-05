Tommy Tuberville: Senate Border Bill Designed to Handcuff Future Trump Admin

The Senate’s pro-migration border deal is designed to “handcuff the next President that actually wants to secure our borders,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) pronounced after the bill’s widely panned release.

Coach Tuberville expressed disbelief that Republicans could sign off on the deal, which was once presumed to be on a glide path in the Senate – once negotiators could put it together – but now appears headed for the rocks.

“I can’t believe this is the ‘border security bill’ that’s been ‘negotiated’,” Tuberville posted on X after the bill’s widely criticized release. “This bill DESTROYS American sovereignty. It will weaken immigration laws for decades and handcuff the next President that actually wants to secure our borders and defend our country.

“This bill has been crafted to solidify the invasion of illegals into the United States of America. I’m an immovable NO.”

Although Tuberville did not address him by name, Trump is far-and-away the leading candidate to secure the Republican nomination, leading his only remaining challenger Nikki Haley by around 30 points in her home state, where she has chosen to make her final stand.

The former president has promised to immediately restore numerous border policies of his prior administration that President Joe Biden rescinded, including catch and release and remain in Mexico, leading to the current migration influx. Trump has also promised to go even further in taking steps necessary to stop illegal immigration.

In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump said “The ridiculous ‘Border’ Bill is nothing more than a highly sophisticated trap for Republicans to assume the blame on what the Radical Left Democrats have done to our Border, just in time for our most important EVER Election. Don’t fall for it!!!”

