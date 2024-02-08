A New Hampshire Democrat advocated for the supposed “right” to kill the unborn during a floor debate last week while holding her newborn daughter.

Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, cradled her week-old daughter while arguing in favor of an amendment that would enshrine the “right” to abortion in the state constitution, Fox News reported. Abortion is currently legal in New Hampshire up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for the mother’s life and fetal anomalies.

“I stand here today as one of the millions of people who has had an abortion. When I was a teenager, I accessed abortion care that has allowed me to go to college, to graduate school, to receive an M.Ed., to teach, and to be a state representative,” said Toll, who was also the sponsor of the amendment.

“It allowed me to have my children when I was ready, both physically and emotionally, including the baby girl I gave birth to just last week,” she continued.

Toll added that her experience having her third baby “reinvigorated” her commitment to making abortion a right for everyone in the state, including her daughter.

“I want my kids to have the right to self-determination in these decisions. I want Granite Staters to know that their reproductive decisions are their own, and I want voters to weigh in on this important issue,” she said.

Ultimately, the state’s House of Representatives voted 193-184 in favor of moving forward with the abortion amendment. However, the amendment failed to reach the three-fifths majority required to put the measure in front of voters.

New Hampshire is one of several states where lawmakers and activists are trying to put abortion on the ballot in 2024, after a string of state-level pro-abortion victories following the fall of Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court decision which had, for 50 years, invented a “right” to abortion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.