Democrats in New Hampshire announced on Monday an effort to amend the state constitution to include a “right” to abortion.

The proposed amendment would declare a “right” to abortion for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and allow for abortions throughout pregnancy, according to a doctor’s medical judgment, New Hampshire Public Radio reported. Abortion is currently legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in the state and later in pregnancy under limited exceptions.

For abortion to make it onto the ballot in November 2024, the amendment will need 60 percent support from the state House and Senate, which are both majority Republican, along with the governorship. Then, two-thirds of voters will have to approve the amendment for it to become law.

“The amendment’s sponsors include 11 Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Susan Vandecasteele of Salem and Brandon Phinney of Rochester,” according to the report. “Lawmakers expect to file the proposed amendment early next year.”

New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R) has already slammed the effort, WMUR9 reported.

“I am much less concerned about no-chance legislation supported by only a few fringe members than I am about the unanimous Democrat caucus support of tax-payer funded elective abortions up to the moment of birth and beyond,” Osborne said.

Other state representatives told the outlet that there are not enough numbers on either side to get the amendment across the finish line.

“Just not enough Republicans. And there’s not enough Democrats, frankly,” Rep. Jordan Ulery (R) said.

Activists and lawmakers in at least nine other states and, most recently, in Montana are working to put abortion amendments on the ballot in 2024 after a string of state-level pro-abortion victories following the fall of Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court decision which had, for 50 years, invented a “right” to abortion.

