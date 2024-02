Will China Use Supply Chains as a Weapon in a Conflict with the U.S.?

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

U.S. Officials Fear the Supply Chain is China’s Secret Weapon

Over the last few years, the phrase “supply chain” has become one of increasing importance to everyone – from corporate leaders to government officials and to customers. Now it’s a phrase that is becoming important even to military leaders.

According to Barron’s:

The United States worries that China will use its power in global supply chains as an additional weapon to advance its political and military might, a report released Wednesday showed. The “Annual Threat Assessment” issued by the Director of National Intelligence said China is already using its supply chain dominance to force foreign companies and countries to transfer technologies and intellectual property to it.

The Pandemic Showed Just How Vulnerable Our Supply Chains Are

The truth is that the United States has left itself incredibly vulnerable to supply chain manipulation by China.

More from Barron’s:

The disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic showed the world the importance of supply chains — the way components of products make their way from myriad sources around the world through various countries for preliminary and final assembly before products reach the market. The pandemic demonstrated how the disruption of a single factory in China or elsewhere could halt the work of major industrial operations around the globe. The “Annual Threat” report singled out China’s dominance in technology sectors including semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, solar panels, and pharmaceuticals.

Chinese Domination of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

American consumers, like most global consumers, are reliant on a pharmaceutical supply chain that is heavily controlled by the Chinese.

As Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed out in a report back in 2019, pre-COVID:

Chinese policymakers aim to make China’s domestic biotechnology industry the medicine cabinet of the world. To a large extent, they have already succeeded in achieving dominance in the lower end of the pharmaceutical and medical technology value chain. 80 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of drugs in the American market come from overseas, primarily from China and India. In older drugs with low profit margins, Chinese drugmakers have often taken over production entirely from Western companies. Chinese manufacturers are already the sole suppliers of many API and lower-end drugs.

Since COVID, this reliance on China for prescription drugs has only gotten worse. As tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the possibility that the Chinese could use this leverage to their advantage becomes more and more concerning, which a recent article from the pharmaceutical industry news site PharmaNewsIntelligence explained:

Experts suggest that the growth of the US and China pharmaceutical trade poses a serious risk as the adversarial relationship could result in supply chain closures. It’s not unrealistic that pharmaceuticals could be used as a weapon in a trade war, as was suggested in past Chinese strategic talks. Additionally, the FDA has less oversight over Chinese facilities, which generates questions about the safety of foreign manufacturers.

How Do You Protect Against Prescription Drug Shortages? BE PREPARED!

So, if our leaders aren’t stepping up to break China’s stranglehold on prescription drugs, what can individuals do to stay safe and healthy? The solution is to be prepared. That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now – more than ever – people should be prepared for the next pandemic:

“I’ve strongly recommended “stockpiling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, in the winter of 2024, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

The Wellness Company and their doctors are medical professionals that you can trust and their new medical emergency kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next crisis. This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including ivermectin, amoxicillin, and Z-Pak. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical-industrial complex. Don’t regret not acting today.

Order The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kits now!