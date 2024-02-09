Nolte: 3 Reasons the Special Counsel Report Is a 2024 Political Disaster for Biden

From a political point of view, Thursday’s Special Counsel report is a perfect storm of bad news for His Fraudulency Joe Biden and an equally perfect storm of good news for former President Donald Trump.

Trump could not have asked for a better outcome than the one delivered by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

We’ll take these one by one:

Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

And yet, as I write this, the Biden administration is desperately prosecuting and looking to jail Trump for the same thing. The corporate media are already attempting to protect Biden with two talking points: 1) The Special Counsel declined to file charges against Biden, and 2) after getting caught with all these secret documents, Biden was more willing than Trump to cooperate in returning the classified documents.

But that’s what you call hair-splitting. Biden looks ridiculous pesecuting his top opposition opponent for the same act. Additionally, while the fake media describe Trump as uncooperative about returning the documents, Trump argues that his team was not being uncooperative, but that there was a disagreement over what the former president should be allowed to keep.

“We conclude the evidence is not sufficient to convict, and we decline to recommend prosecution of Mr. Biden for his retention of the classified Afghanistan documents,” the report says.

By refusing to prosecute Biden, the Special Counsel confirmed Trump’s narrative that he is the victim of a two-tiered justice system — which is a fact. Not long after the Special Counsel report was released, Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller appeared on NewsNation. He said the decision not to prosecute Biden “showed there’s very clearly … a two-tiered system of justice. There’s a selective prosecution game that’s going on here.”

“From our perspective, this is very much election interference,” he continued. “I think the whole reason these legal attacks are happening against President Trump is to try and cover up what we’re seeing with Joe Biden.”

From purely a political point of view, Biden would’ve been much better off had the Special Counsel chosen to prosecute. Not only would it have undermined the effectiveness of Trump’s “two-tiered” argument and even made it easier to convict Trump, but there would have been a rally-around-the-flag surge of support for Biden, and not only among Democrats.

The report noted:

Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023. … We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. … In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (“if it was 2013 – when did I stop being Vice President?”), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (“in 2009, am I still Vice President?”). He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.

While the report did say “the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Special Counsel also said, “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and that “it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him-by then a former president well into his eighties-of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

A Special Counsel essentially said Joe Biden cannot be prosecuted due to his advanced age and mental incompetency. That is a five-alarm disaster for the Biden campaign and their palace guards in the corporate media.

The biggest problem for Biden supporters is that the Special Counsel is right, and the only way to prove him wrong is for Biden himself to prove him wrong. But as we all saw during last night’s disastrous (for Biden) press conference, Biden is simply too far gone to fool anyone into believing he’s not.

In the early days of his failed presidency, Biden’s senior moments occurred infrequently. These moments were still troubling and an obvious sign that Biden was sundowning, but he could have a pretty good couple of weeks in-between. That’s just not the case anymore. His every public appearance makes you wince. He moves like a nursing home patient, roams around like a Roomba, constantly loses his train of thought, slurs his words, and cannot remember basic stuff like who the president of Mexico is or that German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterrand are long dead. He cannot even remember when he was vice president.

