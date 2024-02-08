CNN’s Toobin: Biden’s Mexico Gaffe Is the Only Thing Anyone Will Remember

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that voters will remember President Joe Biden calling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi “the president of Mexico” in a press conference where he was addressing his age and memory after Special Counsel Robert Hur decided not to charge the president for keeping classified documents.

Hur said Biden was an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Toobin said, “Mexico? Mexico? Where did that come from? I mean, that’s the only thing anyone is going to remember from this. You know, he was exonerated here, and I think it’s an easy call that he was exonerated, and I think legally he’s never had a problem with this because the issue of criminal intent was quite clearly absent in the Biden case and, certainly according to the accusations in the Jack Smith indictment, is very much present in the Trump case. I think they are very different and the report even spelled this out. But Mexico? I mean, politically, how do you explain that?”

He added, “I don’t buy that at all. Classified information, people over classify so much. People take classified information all the time. I think legally this is a nonissue. The issue was Biden’s age. That didn’t seem very helpful.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN